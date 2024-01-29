SSC Announces 2024 Departmental Exam Timetable; Click Here For Direct Link | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the departmental exam timetable for February 2024. Aspiring candidates can access and download the schedule from the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the announcement, the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for 2018-2019 (CBE) and Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020, 2021 & 2022 will take place on February 6, 2024.

The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for 2018-2019 will be held on February 7th, 2024 and SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020, 2021 & 2022 will be held on February 8th, 2024.

The JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for 2019-2020 is scheduled for February 9th, 2024.

Direct Link to the notification here.

Read Also Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Introduces Revise Timing For SSC And HSC

To download the 2024 exam schedule, follow these steps:

1. Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website.

2. Click on Important Notice: Schedule of examinations on the homepage.

3. The exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

4. Review and download the exam schedule.

5. Print a copy for future use.