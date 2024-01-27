Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Introduces Revise Timing For SSC And HSC | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recently made significant changes to the exam schedule for the 2024 Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams. As part of this revision, the extra ten minutes that were previously allotted for reading the question paper have been eliminated.

New shift timings for SSC and HSC exams

The board exams for both SSC and HSC will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session for SSC students, originally scheduled to begin at 11 am and conclude at 2 pm, will now start at 11:10 am. Simultaneously, the evening shift, initially planned from 3 pm to 6 pm, will now commence at 3:10 pm. Similarly, HSC exams will be held from 11 am to 2:10 pm for the morning session and from 3 pm to 6:10 pm for the evening session.

Response to question paper leak concerns

Previously, students were granted 3 hours and 10 minutes to complete the question paper, inclusive of an additional reading time provision. However, owing to concerns surrounding question paper leaks during this designated period, the board has decided to revoke the extra reading time. Consequently, students will now have a standard 3-hour duration for completing their exams.

Read Also Tentative Dates For Maharashtra SSC And HSC 2024 Exams Unveiled By MSBSHSE

Important dates for class 10 and class 12 exams

For Class 12 students, the board exams are slated to commence on February 21, while Class 10 students will start slightly later, with their annual exams scheduled from March 1, 2024. The HSC exams will span from February 21 to March 23, whereas the SSC exams are set to take place between March 1 and March 22, 2023.

The revised MSBSHSE board exam timings for 2024 are now available on the official website mahahsscboard, offering students the latest and most accurate information for their exam preparations.