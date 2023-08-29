Tentative Dates For Maharashtra SSC And HSC 2024 Exams Unveiled By MSBSHSE | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has set the academic stage for the upcoming Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations with the release of tentative exam dates. According to the provisional timetable, the HSC exams are slated to transpire from February 21 to March 23, 2024, while the SSC examinations are penciled in between March 1 and March 22, 2024.

Aspirants can access the preliminary exam schedules for Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2024 on the official board website: mahahsscboard.in. The board will further relay detailed timelines for practical tests, oral exams, and other subjects to schools and junior colleges in advance.

Underlining the provisional nature of the released dates, the Maharashtra Board has emphasized that these schedules are subject to change.

Recent accomplishments of the Maharashtra Board include the release of the HSC and SSC July session 2023 supplementary results on August 28. Among the 45,166 students registered for the Class 10 exam, 13,487 achieved success.

The board had previously declared the SSC regular exam results on June 2, with an impressive 93.83 percent passing rate. For HSC regular exams, the results unveiled on May 25 showcased an overall pass percentage of 91.25 percent.