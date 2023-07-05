 Maha SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards released; Here’s Direct Link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards released | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has released the hall ticket for the SSC and HSC July-Aug 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official schedule, the SSC exams will be given between July 18 and August 1. The first language paper for Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi will be held on July 18. The second shift will consist of German or French papers. The language papers will be included in the SSC exams as well.

The HSC additional examination will be held from July 18 to August 10. The tests will be conducted in two shifts, with the first beginning at 11 a.m. and the second beginning at 3 p.m.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

  1. Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in

  2. Click on 10th, 12th institute login section

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Read Also
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key, Response Sheet OUT at ssc.nic.in; Objection Window Opens Till July 6
article-image
