Maha SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards released; Here’s Direct Link

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has released the hall ticket for the SSC and HSC July-Aug 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official schedule, the SSC exams will be given between July 18 and August 1. The first language paper for Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi will be held on July 18. The second shift will consist of German or French papers. The language papers will be included in the SSC exams as well.

The HSC additional examination will be held from July 18 to August 10. The tests will be conducted in two shifts, with the first beginning at 11 a.m. and the second beginning at 3 p.m.

