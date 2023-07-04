SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key, Response Sheet OUT at ssc.nic.in; Objection Window Opens Till July 6

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key | SSC official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 provisional answer key and response sheets for SSC CHSL tier-2 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 can check the answer keys and response sheets through the official website of commission at ssc.nic.in.

Direct Link to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022

The official notice states, "The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login with the link provided below by using their Registered Login-ID and Password."

Raise Objection against Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys by paying Rs 100 per question challenged starting July 4.

The last date to raise objections is July 6. The commission has warned that challenges will not be received after July 6.

The Commission will declare the SSC CHSL 2022 result and final answer key after examining the representations sent by the candidates during the objection window.

The Commission also informed that it would obtain Option-cum Preference before the declaration of final result of aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be shortly uploaded activating the Option-cum-Preference window/tab for the candidates to submit their preferences.

SSC said, "Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection."

Steps to download CHSL Tier II Answer Key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Answer Key' tab

A new page will appear, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022"

A PDF will open, scroll down to the bottom and click on the link provided.

Now, enter your roll number and password.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.