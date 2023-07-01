SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 Vacancies List OUT; Apply At ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 tentative vacancies list. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 3954 for these posts will be filled in the organization, out of which 1,198 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and 360 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Check the notice here

Meanwhile the Staff Selection Commission has begin the application process for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023. Candidates who wish to apply will have to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and apply accordingly within the application window.

Applicants will have to submit their application forms for various posts of Multi Tasking Staff through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The registration process for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 have started on June 30 and will close on July 21, 2023.

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023

Candidates can edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based examination will be held in September.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants should be a Class 10th pass or equivalent to it.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the age limit of 18 to 25 years for MTS, Havaldar (CBN), 18 to 27 years for a few posts of MTS, and Havaldar (CBIC). Upper-age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Application Fee for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023:

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

**Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and ESM are eligible for reservation and are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.