SSC MTS Havaldar 2023: Answer Key, Response Sheet Out At ssc.nic.in; Details Inside

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently uploaded the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) answer key 2023. Along with the SSC MTS answer key 2023, the commission had also published the response sheet on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS exam was conducted in two phases. Phase 1 was held from May 2 to 19 and second phase was from June 13 to 20. This exam was held in a computer-based test mode.

Steps to download SSC MTS answer key:

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key, response sheet.

1. Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification that reads SSC MTS, Havaldar tentative answer key download link.

3. Now, key in roll number and password as per admission certificate.

4. Login to submit the details entered.

5. SSC MTS response sheet and answer key will be displayed.

6. Pay the fee and challenge key if not satisfied with the answer.

7. Review and download tentative answer key and response sheet for future use.

The respective candidates who appeared for Phase 1 and 2 examination will now be able to challenge the provision SSC MTS answer key 2023. This will start from July 28 to July 4 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 per question challenged.

Candidates can download the tentative answer key and response sheet till July 4 from the official website.