SSC Issues Important Notice For MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023; Check Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice for the candidates of Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (SSC MTS & Havaldar) examination 2023. According to the short notice on the SSC's website, a detailed notification of the concerned exam will be released on June 30, 2023. Originally, it was scheduled to be out on June 14.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 14.06.2023, is now rescheduled to be published on 30.06.2023,” the notice reads.

Notice for MTS & Havaldar exams 2023 | SSC

In the SSC MTS notification, candidates will find key information like number of vacancies, exam and registration dates, eligibility criteria, etc. It will be published on ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC examination calendar 2023 , the application process for SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 will was supposed to begin on June 14. Now, the process will begin on or after June 30, after the release of the notification.

The Tier I examination is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.