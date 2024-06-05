SSB Odisha TGT Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Download NOW!

Representational Image

The official admit cards for the Odisha Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Exam 2024 have been released by the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha. Examinees who are scheduled to appear can retrieve their hall pass IDs at ssbodisha.ac.in, the board's official website. On June 7, the SSB Odisha TGT 2024 exam is scheduled to occur.

It is essential that every applicant remembers to bring a hard copy of their admit cards to the testing location. They will not be allowed to enter the exam room if they don't comply. The purpose of the SSB recruitment exam is to fill 2,064 teaching positions in a variety of subjects, including Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, and the arts.

How to downlod admit card?

-Go to ssbodisha.ac.in, the board's official website.

-Locate and click the SSB Odisha TGT 2024 Admit Card link on the homepage.

-The screen will display a fresh login page. Carefully enter your login credentials.

-The screen will display your SSB Odisha TGT Exam 2024.

-Download the file, then print it out for your records.

Exam Pattern



There will be 100 questions on the test. Students will receive 1.5 marks for each correct answer; an incorrect attempt will result in a 0.5 mark deduction.



About a month after the exam, the board is expected to release the SSB Odisha TGT 2024 results. The precise day and time of the results, however, have not yet been officially announced.

SSB Odisha TGT Exam 2024

Three shifts of two hours each will be held at various locations throughout Odisha for the SSB Odisha TGT 2024 exam. 8 AM to 10 AM, 11:30 AM to 1:30 AM, and 3 PM to 5 PM make up the first shift.