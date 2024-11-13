SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here

SRMJEEE 2025 | Official Website

The SRM Joint Entrance Examinations for Engineering (SRMJEEE) 2025 exam date has been announced by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. By going to the official website at srmist.edu.in, candidates can view all of the information on the SRMJEEE 2025 exam.

According to the official notice, the dates listed are merely estimates and could change at any time. The candidate can use a desktop computer or laptop to take the test from home. Depending on how many seats are available on each site, the Phase 3 seat distribution may alter.

Important dates

The dates of the SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 test are April 22–27, 2025. Phase 1 registration will conclude on April 16, 2025. The Phase 2 exam, which takes place from June 12 to June 17, 2025, will come after this. Phase 2 applications are due on June 6, 2025. The dates of the final and Phase 3 exam are set for July 4, 2025, to July 5, 2025. Registration for phase 3 must be completed by June 30, 2025.

SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule:

1. Phase 1:

- Exam Dates: April 22-27, 2025

- Registration Last Date: April 16, 2025

2. Phase 2:

- Exam Dates: June 12-17, 2025

- Registration Last Date: June 6, 2025

3. Phase 3:

- Exam Dates: July 4-5, 2025

- Registration Last Date: June 30, 2025

Exam pattern

SRMJEEE is a national-level entrance exam conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The exam is a 2.5-hour computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 105 multiple-choice questions. The exam assesses candidates' knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology, based on the 10+2 curriculum. The marking scheme awards +3 marks for correct answers and -1 mark for incorrect answers.