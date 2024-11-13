KLEE 5-year LLB 2024 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Details

Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional allotment results for the KLEE 5-Year LLB 2024. This provisional allotment is intended to fill the vacant seats for the program. Candidates who have applied for admission to the vacant seats in the 5-year LLB course can check their allotment results via the provided link. The final allotment results are scheduled to be released today, November 13, 2024.

The provisional allotment results for KLEE 5-Year LLB 2024 are available in a PDF document, which includes important details such as the application number, candidate ranks, allotted colleges, and the category of allotment. As per the notification, the allotment has been carried out in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause 18 of the Prospectus. The allotment is based on the candidate's position in the 5-Year LLB rank/category list published by CEE Kerala, along with the fresh preferences or options registered for the allotment.

Steps to check KLEE 5-Year LLB seat allotment result

To check the KLEE 5-Year LLB seat allotment result, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the "KLEE 5-Year LLB" section, which should have links to updates related to the exam and seat allotment.

3. Locate the link or notification for the "5-Year LLB Seat Allotment Result" or "Seat Allotment" in the admission section.

4. To access the seat allotment result, you may need to log in using your credentials (application number, date of birth, or other details).

5. After logging in, you should be able to view the seat allotment result. Download or take a printout for future reference.

6. Check the details of your allotment, including the allotted college, seat category, and other relevant information.

7. If you are allotted a seat, follow the instructions provided for fee payment, document verification, and the admission process.

General Rules of Vacant Seat Allotment

Following are the general rules of vacant seat allotment as mentioned in the official circular

1. If no seat is allotted to the candidate in the vacant seat allotment, the existing admission, if any, shall prevail, and if a seat is allotted to the candidate in the vacant seat allotment, the existing admission, if any, will stand cancelled and the candidate shall have to accept the new allotment

2. The seats received through vacant seat allotment cannot be changed further at any instance.

3. Candidates who are allotted a seat in the vacant seat allotment (irrespective of the admission status) will not be eligible for any subsequent allotments.

4. Allotment shall be subject to the final order/affiliation/approval of the Govt./Bar Council of India/University concerned.