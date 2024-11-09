 KLEE LLB 2024 Web Option Registration Window Opens; Key Details Inside
Candidates interested in filling these open seats can register for the KLEE 2024 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
KLEE LLB 2024 | Official Website

The web option registration window for the open seats in the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024, that is for the 3-year and 5-year LLB programs, has been formally launched by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala). Candidates interested in filling these open seats can register for the KLEE 2024 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Applicants who are qualified for admission and took part in the prior counselling rounds can now register for the open seats. Following registration, the authorities will evaluate the choices made and distribute seats according to availability and merit.

KLEE LLB 2024 Web Option Registration Window Opens; Key Details Inside
Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 1,000 in order to participate in the choice registration process. However, candidates from Juvenile Homes, Nirbhaya Homes, Sreechithra Homes, and the SC/ST/OEC categories would be entitled for a discount and will only have to pay a reduced cost of Rs 500.

How to register?

-Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of CEE Kerala.
-Select the course name that you wish to apply for.
-Type in your access code, password, and application number.
-Decide which institutes you want to attend.
-Make the registration payment
-Send in your online choices

