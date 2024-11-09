SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Exam City Slip OUT; Check Here

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 | SSC Website

The SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link has been made public by the Staff Selection Commission. On the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates who plan to sit for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can view the details of their examination city. On November 12, 2024, the SSC CHSL Tier II admit card will be released.

The Commission's website (https://ssc.gov.in/) has a special login module that candidates can use to view their examination city details for the Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024.

How to download?

-Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

-Enter the necessary information after clicking the login link.

-Your SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city slip will appear after you're finished.

-Download the page and review the city slip.

Read Also SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 Result To Be OUT Soon; Check Important Updates Inside

-Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam

The date of the SSC CHSL Tier II test is November 18, 2024. There will be three sections in the Tier II eam: Sections 1, 2, and 3.



Around 3,712 Group C positions, including Lower Divisional Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments, Offices, and Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., will be filled through the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam.