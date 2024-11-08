 SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 Result To Be OUT Soon; Check Important Updates Inside
SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 Result To Be OUT Soon; Check Important Updates Inside

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 | SSC Website

The results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 tier 1 test should be released shortly by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC CGL tier 1 result 2024 can be downloaded by candidates who took the recruitment exam by going to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

This recruiting campaign seeks to fill a total of 17,727 Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as several Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

How to check?

To get the SSC CGL 2024 tier 1 result, candidates will need to enter their login information, including their date of birth and registration number.

-Visit ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.
-Click the "Result" link. Then, click the "Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam."
-The names and roll numbers of the successful candidates will be shown in a PDF file in front of you.

-Verify your roll number and name.
-Save the PDF on your PC for later use.

The examination's minimum qualifying marks have been set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, and 20% for all other categories.

SSC CGL 2024

From September 9 to September 26, 2024, the Combined Graduate Level test was given at various places across the country. The Tier-I exam included multiple-choice, objective-style questions that assessed applicants in four areas: English comprehension, numeric aptitude, general awareness, and general intellect and reasoning.

