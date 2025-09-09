WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How To Download

WBJEE 2025 Counselling | Official Website

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the Round 2 seat allotment result of WBJEE 2025 counselling today, September 9, 2025, on wbjeeb.nic.in. This will be the last round of counselling for admission to engineering, technology, and pharmacy courses in universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutions in the state.

HC Order Cleared the Way

The counselling process that had been postponed resumed only after the Calcutta High Court instructed WBJEEB to follow the old policy of reservation.

Important Facts for Candidates

Last Round: Round 2 is the last opportunity; no further upgrading will be permitted.

Fresh Allotment: Candidates who were not allotted in Round 1 but got an allotment in Round 2 need to pay a ₹5,000 seat acceptance fee, download the allotment letter, and join the allotted institute along with all documents for verification.

Upgraded Seats: In case a candidate's seat is upgraded, the earlier allotment is cancelled. They need to download the fresh allotment letter and join the revised institute.

Verification Deadline: Admission formalities and document verification need to be done between 9th and 11th September 2025.

Choices for Students

Candidates allotted need to select any of the following:

Upgradation – Take the new upgraded seat (if allotted).

Not Upgraded – Hold the admission in the erstwhile allotted seat.

Cancelled and Allotted – The candidates whose Round 1 allotments were cancelled but were allotted a seat in Round 2 need to report for fresh verification.

Candidates who do not complete the admission process during the stipulated deadline will forfeit their seats and will be barred from future allotments.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment and take a printout for future reference.