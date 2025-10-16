 Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya Visits Alma Mater Hindu College, Delhi University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya Visits Alma Mater Hindu College, Delhi University

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya Visits Alma Mater Hindu College, Delhi University

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya visited her alma mater, Hindu College, Delhi University, during her first India trip since assuming office. A Sociology graduate (1991-94), she was warmly welcomed by students, faculty, and alumni, interacted with them, and attended a ceremonial event, reliving memories of her student days.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya | X @Dr_HariniA

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday visited her alma mater -- the Hindu College of Delhi University -- reliving memories of her student days at the prestigious institution.

A distinguished alumna of the college, she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

Amarasuriya is visiting India from October 16-18, her first visit to the country after assuming office.

Read Also
RSS Ban Row: Karnataka Govt Reissues Old Circular Forbidding Use Of School Premises For Private...
article-image

There was a palpable excitement in the campus, with huge posters mounted on walls and put up in corridors to welcome the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

FPJ Shorts
M3M India To Invest ₹2,100 Crore For Jacob & Co Branded Ultra-Luxury Residences In Noida, Eyes ₹3,500 Crore Revenue
M3M India To Invest ₹2,100 Crore For Jacob & Co Branded Ultra-Luxury Residences In Noida, Eyes ₹3,500 Crore Revenue
'That Killed Me From Within': Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Why He Felt Guilty On Buying Luxurious Watch
'That Killed Me From Within': Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Why He Felt Guilty On Buying Luxurious Watch
Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam
Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam
PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65
PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

Principal Anju Srivastava welcomed her as she arrived in the campus.

As Amarasuriya stepped out of the car, she waved at students perched along the corridor on the first floor of the main building.

Read Also
RPSC RAS Final Result Announced: Ajmer’s Kushal Choudhary Tops The List; Over 2,100 Candidates...
article-image

Prior to attending the ceremonial event hosted at the Sanganeria Auditorium, she interacted with faculty members and some students of the Sociology Department, as well as members of the college parliament.

Faculty members, current students and other alumni, who gathered in the campus on the occasion, expressed joy on the visit of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Urges St Rita's School To Refrain From Criticising Govt Over...

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Urges St Rita's School To Refrain From Criticising Govt Over...

Maharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11

Maharashtra MSBTE Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Exams From November 11

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Accuses St Rita's Public School Of Politicising Hijab Row

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Accuses St Rita's Public School Of Politicising Hijab Row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis Grace SSPU Pune’s 6th Convocation, Honouring...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis Grace SSPU Pune’s 6th Convocation, Honouring...

Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates; Minister Ranoj Pegu...

Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates; Minister Ranoj Pegu...