MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Fees At mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC SET 2025 Notification Out: The official SET 2025 announcement has been made public by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, or MPPSC. The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 application process will be open to qualified and interested candidates on the official website, mponline.gov.in. Applications can also be made online at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SET 2025 Notification Out: Important dates

Online application starts: October 25, 2025

Online application closes: November 20, 2025

Application correction window: October 30 – November 22, 2025

Examination date: January 11, 2026

MPPSC SET 2025 Notification Out: Eligibility criteria

Must be enrolled in the final year, third semester, or fourth semester of post-graduation at a university or institution established by a Central Act, State Act, or UGC (1956).

General/OBC (creamy layer) candidates must have at least 55% in their postgraduate degree, while reserved category candidates must have 50%.

Candidates awaiting final year results or whose results are not yet declared are also eligible to apply.

Ph.D. holders who completed their post-graduation by September 19, 1991, are entitled to a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks.

Candidates holding a postgraduate degree, diploma, or certificate from an Indian or foreign university can also apply, provided they obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

MPPSC SET 2025 Notification Out: Application fees

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD candidates (Madhya Pradesh): ₹250 + ₹40 (portal fee)

All other candidates: ₹500 + ₹40 (portal fee)

Correction of errors in application form: ₹50 per correction

Late application (Nov 21–28, 2025): ₹3,000 + ₹40 (portal fee)

Very late application (Nov 29, 2025 – up to 10 days before exam): ₹25,000 + ₹40 (portal fee)

MPPSC SET 2025 Notification Out: Steps to apply

To apply for MP SET 2025, candidates must take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to mppsc.mp.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register, fill out the required information.

Step 4: Complete the application, provide the necessary files, and pay the test fee.

Step 5: Check and submit your application.

Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 7: Save a copy of the same for your records

For additional details, aspirants are recommended to visit the official website of MPPSC.