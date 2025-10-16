 IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi |

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Directorate of Naval Architecture (DNA), Indian Navy on Thursday signed an MoU to collaborate on the creation of a research and design centre to improve the Quality of Life (QoL) onboard Indian Naval Ships through design interventions, officials said.

The MoU was signed by RAdm Arvind Rawal, Asst Chief of Materiel (Dockyard and Refit), Indian Navy and IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee.

According to the MoU, IIT Delhi researchers will study the safety, efficiency, and habitability of various ongoing and future new construction projects and provide inputs in ship designs.

"The institute will study existing ship designs by the Indian Navy and conduct comparative analysis of their designs with international standards, with respect to QoL parameters like ergonomics, comfort, efficiency, safety, and user experience.

"Systematic identification of improvement areas in existing ship designs and articulation of new design interventions to make the Indian Navy designs ahead among the comparisons will be part of the joint efforts," an official statement said.

The DNA and IIT Delhi will work towards the overarching aim of improving the QoL onboard Indian Naval Ships, which may also be extended to the mercantile marine and any other Indian ethnicity-based habitability requirement.

"The MoU marks a significant step forward in our shared endeavour to make Indian warships not just formidable in combat but also exemplary in terms of crew comfort, efficiency, and habitability," Rawal said.

"Through this partnership, we are joining hands with one of the nation's premier academic institutions to build subject matter expertise in crew-centric warship design. The initiative introduces a scientific, process-based approach to habitability-bringing in the disciplines of ergonomics, human factors and design optimisation into naval architecture," he added.

