BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Applications are being accepted for the position of Constable (General Duty) in Group C by the Border Security Force (BSF) as of Thursday, October 16, 2025. Interested and qualified people can apply for the recruitment campaign at rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF's official website. The application period will remain open until 11:59 PM on November 4, 2025.

As per the official notification, the recruitment will be on temporary basis likely to be made permanent. It is being conducted under the sports quota and is only available to deserving athletes who have won medals, held a position, or competed in athletic competitions.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Eligbility criteria

1. Candidates must have graduated from a recognised board with a matriculation degree or its equivalent.

2. Age: Applicants should be in the 18–23 age range. According to the current Recruitment Rules, there is an age relaxation, BSF said.

3. As stated by the BSF in the official posting, candidates must also possess the required athletic credentials.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General (UR) and OBC male candidates under sports quota: ₹159

Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST categories: Exempted from fee payment

Mode of payment: Online only

Note: Applications with any other mode of fee payment will be rejected, as per BSF guidelines

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to apply for the recruiting drive:

Step 1: Go to rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF's official website.

Step 2: Locate the link that says "Group-C Constable (GD Under Sports QUOTA) 2025" on the main page, then click the "Apply Here" button.

Step 3: To register, fill out the required information.

Step 4: Complete the application, submit supporting documentation, and pay the required amount.

Step 5: Review the application and submit the application form.

Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 7: Save a copy of the same for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the Border Security Force's official website for additional information.