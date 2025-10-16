 India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndia Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

According to the Into the Light Index 2025, India has shown a 94 per cent rise in reported sexual offences against children under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) between 2017 and 2022, from 33,210 to 64,469 cases.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022 | Representation Image

New Delhi: India has shown a 94 per cent rise in reported sexual offences against children under POCSO between 2017 and 2022, from 33,210 to 64,469 cases, but despite the rising numbers, the prosecution rate remains above 90 per cent, signalling stronger enforcement and reporting mechanisms, according to a new report.

The Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, hosted by the University of Edinburgh and the University of New South Wales, this week launched the findings from its latest Into the Light Index 2025, describing the situation as a "human tragedy of global proportions".

According to the Into the Light Index 2025, India has shown a 94 per cent rise in reported sexual offences against children under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) between 2017 and 2022, from 33,210 to 64,469 cases.

"Despite rising numbers, the country's prosecution rate remains above 90 per cent, signalling stronger enforcement and reporting mechanisms. India stands out in South Asia for the depth of its available data on child sexual exploitation and abuse. Transparency in crime statistics allows for more effective monitoring and faster action," the report noted.

FPJ Shorts
Notorious Irani Gang Leader Sajjad Irani Arrested In Mumbai; 162 Cases Registered
Notorious Irani Gang Leader Sajjad Irani Arrested In Mumbai; 162 Cases Registered
Radhika Ambani Turns 30! Internet Takes Trip Down Memory Lane: Remembers Her First Birthday With Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani
Radhika Ambani Turns 30! Internet Takes Trip Down Memory Lane: Remembers Her First Birthday With Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani
'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video
'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video
Diwali Glow Goes Green: Bamboo Handicrafts From Assam Win Hearts In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Diwali Glow Goes Green: Bamboo Handicrafts From Assam Win Hearts In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here
article-image

Representative survey data from India, Nepal and Sri Lanka show that around one in eight children (12.5 per cent) report sexual assault or rape before turning 18 -- nearly 54 million children across these three countries.

"In 2024, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan accounted for the vast majority of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) reports in South Asia, with India alone logging 2.25 million cases to global monitors. However, India also has the lowest CSAM availability rate in the region (15.5 reports per 10,000 people), indicating strong detection and reporting systems," the report said.

It warned of a surge in the misuse of artificial intelligence to create and spread sexual abuse content involving children -- noting a 1,325 pert cent increase in AI-generated CSAM between 2023 and 2024.

The report also flagged that "commercially-driven decisions by major technology companies, including end-to-end encryption without safeguards, are making it harder to detect and prevent such crimes".

"Technology-facilitated abuse remains widespread. Behind every statistic is a child whose safety, dignity and future have been stolen -- but this crisis is preventable if we act now," Paul Stanfield, CEO of Childlight and former Interpol director, said.

The report called on all nations to treat child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) as a public health emergency, urging the same urgency seen during global responses to HIV/AIDS and Covid-19.

Read Also
Mumbai School Teacher Arrested Under POSCO Act For Sexually Assaulting Minor Student Multiple Times...
article-image

"Abuse is closer than people think. When we prevent it, we enable healthier lives and stronger communities. Child sexual abuse exists because it is allowed to exist -- with sufficient will, it can be stopped. The time to act is now. Children can't wait," Stanfield said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nationwide FAIMA Survey Reveals Deep Crisis In India’s Medical Education; Urgent Reforms Needed

Nationwide FAIMA Survey Reveals Deep Crisis In India’s Medical Education; Urgent Reforms Needed

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

Maharashtra: Nanded Police Launch ‘Mission Sahyog’ To Promote Cyber & Personal Safety Among...

Maharashtra: Nanded Police Launch ‘Mission Sahyog’ To Promote Cyber & Personal Safety Among...

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025 Released; Details Here

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025 Released; Details Here

UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice...

UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice...