India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

New Delhi: India has shown a 94 per cent rise in reported sexual offences against children under POCSO between 2017 and 2022, from 33,210 to 64,469 cases, but despite the rising numbers, the prosecution rate remains above 90 per cent, signalling stronger enforcement and reporting mechanisms, according to a new report.

The Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, hosted by the University of Edinburgh and the University of New South Wales, this week launched the findings from its latest Into the Light Index 2025, describing the situation as a "human tragedy of global proportions".

According to the Into the Light Index 2025, India has shown a 94 per cent rise in reported sexual offences against children under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) between 2017 and 2022, from 33,210 to 64,469 cases.

"Despite rising numbers, the country's prosecution rate remains above 90 per cent, signalling stronger enforcement and reporting mechanisms. India stands out in South Asia for the depth of its available data on child sexual exploitation and abuse. Transparency in crime statistics allows for more effective monitoring and faster action," the report noted.

Representative survey data from India, Nepal and Sri Lanka show that around one in eight children (12.5 per cent) report sexual assault or rape before turning 18 -- nearly 54 million children across these three countries.

"In 2024, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan accounted for the vast majority of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) reports in South Asia, with India alone logging 2.25 million cases to global monitors. However, India also has the lowest CSAM availability rate in the region (15.5 reports per 10,000 people), indicating strong detection and reporting systems," the report said.

It warned of a surge in the misuse of artificial intelligence to create and spread sexual abuse content involving children -- noting a 1,325 pert cent increase in AI-generated CSAM between 2023 and 2024.

The report also flagged that "commercially-driven decisions by major technology companies, including end-to-end encryption without safeguards, are making it harder to detect and prevent such crimes".

"Technology-facilitated abuse remains widespread. Behind every statistic is a child whose safety, dignity and future have been stolen -- but this crisis is preventable if we act now," Paul Stanfield, CEO of Childlight and former Interpol director, said.

The report called on all nations to treat child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) as a public health emergency, urging the same urgency seen during global responses to HIV/AIDS and Covid-19.

"Abuse is closer than people think. When we prevent it, we enable healthier lives and stronger communities. Child sexual abuse exists because it is allowed to exist -- with sufficient will, it can be stopped. The time to act is now. Children can't wait," Stanfield said.

