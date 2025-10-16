 RPSC RAS Final Result Announced: Ajmer’s Kushal Choudhary Tops The List; Over 2,100 Candidates Selected
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final results of the RAS 2023 exam, recommending over 2,100 candidates for state services. Ajmer’s Kushal Choudhary secured the top rank, followed by Ankit Parashar and Parmeshwar Chaudhary in second and third positions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
RPSC RAS Final Result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the final merit of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RAS) 2023, the culmination of one of the state's highest-profile recruitment exercises.

Ajmer Dominates Top Ranks in RAS 2023

Leading the merit list is Kushal Choudhary from Kadael village, Ajmer district, who has secured the top position. Ankit Parashar and Parmeshwar Chaudhary, also from Ajmer, have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

There are three candidates each from Ajmer and Nagaur in the top 10, while the rest are taken by aspirants from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner.

More than 2,100 Candidates Recommended for Appointment

As per the official announcement on the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, 2,219 candidates have been recommended, out of which 2,166 are from the Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP) and 53 from the Scheduled Area (TSP).

These applicants have cleared both the interview and the Main examination round and are now recommended for appointment in different state administrative and subordinate services under the Government of Rajasthan.

Result Subject to Court Order

RPSC reported that some of the results have been withheld because of the pending court case, verification of documents, or administrative reasons. The Commission has also made it clear that the final result depends upon the orders of the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur, in SBCWP No. 15660/2025.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 – Final Result’ on the homepage

Step 3: The RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates can check the roll number on the PDF

Note: Download the RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 PDF Direct Link

