SPJIMR's management programme makes its way to Coursera; check details

Mumbai: The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has introduced a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Online programme on Coursera, an online learning platform.

The programme is specifically designed for professionals who wish to pursue formal management education from a top-tier institution while also maintaining their jobs and residing in their current locations.

The PGDM Online curriculum is curated to suit the industry requirements, with courses designed in consultation with industry veterans. The programme spans over two years, with Year I comprising functional and general management courses.

In Year II, students can choose from six industry-oriented micro-specialisations. With a total of 80 credits which are equivalent to 2400 hours of engagement, the degree is delivered in blended mode, providing both synchronous and asynchronous learning options.

Learners will also be able to tap into the SPJIMR alumni network that is based on strong relationships and shared interests. The teaching pedagogy includes live sessions by SPJIMR core faculty and visiting faculty, pre-recorded videos explaining the basics, case analysis and discussions, simulations, tutorials, and peer learning through group work sessions. The programme also includes three campus immersions of five days each.

“By partnering with leading Indian universities, we are opening doors to high-quality, flexible, and affordable degrees to our global learners, helping them achieve their academic and career goals,” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.