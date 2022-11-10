SP Jain Global announces new international campus in London

The new campus will be located in the centre of London’s financial, business and tech district – Canary Wharf. |

Mumbai: S P Jain School of Global Management announced on Wednesday the launch of a new international campus in London.

The new campus will be located in the centre of London’s financial, business and tech district – Canary Wharf. The new campus will be just minutes from global financial giants such as HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Citibank, American Express, and Credit Suisse.

Read Also Most popular career options after pursuing an international MBA

“Our new campus in the heart of London’s business district is designed to be a place where students, alumni, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the UK can come together to ideate and collaborate on thought leadership. It also provides an excellent location for part-time jobs, internships, and industry guest lectures,” said Nitish Jain, Founder & President of The S P Jain Global Group.

SPJ London will begin delivering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by mid-2023. These programmes will be accredited by the Office for Students, Department for Education, UK, and will result in students graduating with a UK degree.