Mumbai: SPJIMR's Associate Dean appointed to advisory council at Heinz College

Mumbai: The Associate Dean of Academics & Research at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Prof. Snehal Shah, has been invited to join the Heinz College Dean’s Advisory Council at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for a three-year term, beginning May 1, 2023.

The Dean’s Advisory Council is a group of stalwarts from industry and academia who are dedicated to the success of the college. The members of the council provide expertise and insights to the Dean and the senior management team and lend their resources, networks, time, and talent to help enhance Heinz College’s visibility and capacity for innovation.

