 SPJIMR summit explores changing trends in campus recruitment
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
The theme of the event was ‘Changing trends in campus recruitment’ given the current the macroeconomics milieu. | RAVI

Hyderabad: SPJIMR Connect Series recently hosted its inaugural TPO Summit at Hyderabad with acquisition and management professionals for a day of networking and learning.

The theme of the event was ‘Changing trends in campus recruitment’ given the current the macroeconomics milieu.

On which, Mr Bhishm Chugani, Director of Career Services at SPJIMR, emphasized the importance of adaptability in today's workforce, stating that: “The ‘New’ Normal has become the ‘Now’ Normal. Communication Skills, Customer Focus, Lifelong Learning and an attitude of Gratitude are the key ingredients to go beyond securing a job offer and have a successful career.”

