South East Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For 772 Posts, Apply At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

South East Central Railway, SECR has opened the application process for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization.

The registration process has begin on June 8 and the last date to apply is July 7, 2023.

Vacancies for SECR Posts

For Nagpur Division: 708 posts

For Workshop Motibagh: 64 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the minimum eligibility criteria of Class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade.

Detailed Notification Here

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on June 6, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.