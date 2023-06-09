 South East Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For 772 Posts, Apply At secr.indianrailways.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSouth East Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For 772 Posts, Apply At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For 772 Posts, Apply At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways Recruitment | Representational Pic

South East Central Railway, SECR has opened the application process for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization.

The registration process has begin on June 8 and the last date to apply is July 7, 2023.

Vacancies for SECR Posts

  • For Nagpur Division: 708 posts

  • For Workshop Motibagh: 64 posts

Read Also
Central Railway Zone Recruited 12,050 Under 'Rozgar Mela' Initiative
article-image

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the minimum eligibility criteria of Class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade.

Detailed Notification Here

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on June 6, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Will Use CSR Funds to Upgrade Basic Facilities, Says MU New V-C Kulkarni

Will Use CSR Funds to Upgrade Basic Facilities, Says MU New V-C Kulkarni

Gurugram: Youths Attack Student, Try To Extort Rs 10 lakh

Gurugram: Youths Attack Student, Try To Extort Rs 10 lakh

50 new medical colleges approved in India this year, adding 8,195 UG seats: Sources

50 new medical colleges approved in India this year, adding 8,195 UG seats: Sources

Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen on June 12

Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen on June 12

NHRC serves notice to Bihar Chief Secretary over mid-day meal irregularities

NHRC serves notice to Bihar Chief Secretary over mid-day meal irregularities