Central Railway Zone Recruited 12,050 Under 'Rozgar Mela' Initiative | PTI

As part of the 'Rozgar Mela' initiative by the Indian Railways, the Central Railway Zone has recruites 12,050 young individuals.

During the past eight months, six job fairs organized as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' Initiative and the Central Railway Zone filled over 9,000 positions in the crucial safety category.

These newly recruited, hailing from different parts of the country, have joined various position such as track maintainers, pointsmen, signalling department assistants, mechanical department assistants for coach/wagon examinations, OHE department maintainers, assistant loco pilots, assistant station masters, train guards, junior engineers, technicians, constables, draughtsmen, and nurses.

On last year October 22, PM Modi launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

