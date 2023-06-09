5 employees of Central Railway felicitated with General Manager's Safety Award

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway gave away ‘The General Manager’s Safety Award’ to 5 Central Railway employees i.e. 2 from Mumbai Division and 1 each from Bhusawal , Nagpur and Solapur divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during April 2023 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 07.06.2023.

Mumbai Division

Sandeep Bhagwat Daunte, Keyman and Ramnath Nahu Palwe, Trackman while on duty at Igatpuri 139 Kms on 03.05.2023 found a Van fallen from Titoli Road Over Bridge onto the middle of the Railway tracks. At the same time on up line found green signal for a EMU train, on seeing this Sandeep, called out for his colleague & trackman collecting boulders, Ramnath Nahu Palve. They both ran towards the local train and took all measures to stop the train at the right time, thus averting a big accident. The alertness and commitment shown by both the staff has averted a potentially serious accident.

Bhusawal Division

Shivam Singh, Asst. Loco Pilot, Bhusawal, while on duty on Down Goods train between Mana and Kuram stations over Bhusawal Division on 28.04.2023, found a passing Good train over Up line with Hot Axle. On seeing this, Shivam immediately informed the Dy Station Manager, Mana. This timely information helped to stop the Goods train at Mana station and detach the hot axle wagon, which otherwise would have led to a major accident. Shivam’s alertness & spontaneous act averted a potentially serious accident.

Nagpur Division

S. S. Srivastava, Technician-II, Ajni, Nagpur Division, working at Ajni trip shed on 17.04.2023, during checking of under gear of loco 22714 assigned to train no. 12136, found a crack on the nose pad suspension of upper bracket TM1. He immediately informed the officer concerned, thus averted a potentially serious accident of the Loco while on run.

Solapur Division

Pankaj Kumar Paswan, Senior Section Engineer, Daund, Solapur Division while rolling on examination at Daund yard on 16.05.2023, CBC projection was more visible in a wagon of goods train. On careful examination, its yoke was found to be broken. He informed the officials concerned. His alertness and commitment averted a potential accident.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Saurabh Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.