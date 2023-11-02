Soumyo Mukherji Appointed as Director Of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus

Soumyo Mukherji Appointed as Director Of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad | Official Website

BITS Pilani announced that Professor Soumyo Mukherji has taken over as the Director of the Hyderabad campus for a period of five years. He will be joining BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus on January 1, 2024 and will take over charge from Professor G Sundar, in a post on X.

Professor Mukherjee is presently serving in the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay. He is also an Associated Faculty Member at the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology and Sciences and the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics.

He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina. He completed his B.Tech. in Instrumentation Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and did his M.S. from Colorado State University. He has been conferred the Fellowship of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and Fellowship of the National Academy of Sciences, India.

Welcoming Professor Mukerji to BITS Pilani, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor for BITS Pilani said, "We are pleased to have Prof. Soumyo Mukherji on board and wish him all success in his new assignment. I am confident that Professor Mukherjee will be pushing the institute's agenda of growth and excellence in teaching programmes, research, innovation, industry and alumni engagement in his capacity as the Director of BITS Hyderabad Campus."

