 'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy Environment'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy Environment'

'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy Environment'

Former IIT Delhi Director and the current VC of BITS Pilani, V Ramagopal Rao, introduced the resolution and stated that the new change will be introduced from this academic year itself.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
BITS Pilani | Official

Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) campuses in Goa, Hyderabad, and Pilani have decided to publicise their median placement package instead of the highest one to 'promote a healthier learning environment.'

Former IIT Delhi Director and the current VC of BITS Pilani, V Ramagopal Rao, introduced the resolution and stated that the new change will be introduced from this academic year itself.

According to the statement by Rao, median salary has also seen an increase of 12% in 2022-23 at BITS. "At these #BITS campuses in the AY 2022-23 the #domestic #median salary has risen to 18 lakhs, a #growth of 12% over the last AY 2021-22. The average domestic salary grew to reach 20.74 lakhs, a growth of 11 % over the last academic year, along with this the #minimum salary also rose by 17% over the last year. Another important aspect has been the increase of 10% in the number of #unique companies which have visited the campus this year for placements," stated the excerpts from the release shared by Professor Rao.

There's also an increase of 10% in the number of unique companies coming to BITS, according to the release shared by Rao.

Read Also
"Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta" JBIMS, In Association with BMC, Contribute Its Own Bit To The Mega Swachhata...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy...

'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy...

IIT Madras Seeks Applications For Assistant Professor Vacancy; Eligibility, Salary

IIT Madras Seeks Applications For Assistant Professor Vacancy; Eligibility, Salary

Indian Community Urges US To Increase OPT Duration, Prefer STEM Students For H1B Visa

Indian Community Urges US To Increase OPT Duration, Prefer STEM Students For H1B Visa

CAT Exam 2023: IIM Mumbai To Give 55% Weightage To National MBA Test

CAT Exam 2023: IIM Mumbai To Give 55% Weightage To National MBA Test

'I Am Sanatani..,' ABES Professor Defends Herself After Suspension For Rebuking Student Over 'Jai...

'I Am Sanatani..,' ABES Professor Defends Herself After Suspension For Rebuking Student Over 'Jai...