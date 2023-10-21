'Median Over Highest,' BITS To Make Changes In Placement Announcements To Promote 'Healthy Environment'

Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) campuses in Goa, Hyderabad, and Pilani have decided to publicise their median placement package instead of the highest one to 'promote a healthier learning environment.'
Former IIT Delhi Director and the current VC of BITS Pilani, V Ramagopal Rao, introduced the resolution and stated that the new change will be introduced from this academic year itself.
According to the statement by Rao, median salary has also seen an increase of 12% in 2022-23 at BITS. "At these #BITS campuses in the AY 2022-23 the #domestic #median salary has risen to 18 lakhs, a #growth of 12% over the last AY 2021-22. The average domestic salary grew to reach 20.74 lakhs, a growth of 11 % over the last academic year, along with this the #minimum salary also rose by 17% over the last year. Another important aspect has been the increase of 10% in the number of #unique companies which have visited the campus this year for placements," stated the excerpts from the release shared by Professor Rao.
There's also an increase of 10% in the number of unique companies coming to BITS, according to the release shared by Rao.