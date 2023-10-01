"Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta" JBIMS, In Association with BMC, Contribute Its Own Bit To The Mega Swachhata Drive

File Photo

Mumbai: In keeping with the Prime Minister's "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta" campaign aimed at promoting cleanliness across India, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in association with BMC successfully organized a cleanliness drive at JBIMS Campus and nearby area.

The drive not only tidied up the campus but also raised awareness about maintaining cleanliness in daily life. | File photo

The "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta" initiative urges to dedicate one hour to clean their surroundings, contributing to a cleaner India. The collaborative efforts of the CSR Committee, Green Club, managed by Dr Dur Khan and Nexus managed by Dr Anil Pande joined hands to bring together 200+ JBIMS students including full-time, part-time, alumni and faculty enthusiastically embraced this initiative, showcasing their commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

All students wholeheartedly took part in the drive and made the program successful. | File photo

Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, appreciated the initiative, stating, "We believe in nurturing responsible citizens and promoting sustainable practices. The 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta' mission aligns perfectly with our values, and our students' proactive involvement showcases their dedication towards social causes."

