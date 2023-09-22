Umang'23 At NM College Comes To An End, Leaving A Trail Of Memorable Moments

Internet sensation, Dikshant captivating the audience while premiering his song on Umang's stage. | File photo

Mumbai: Umang has been around for 24 years and is thought to be Asia's biggest and fastest-growing youth festival. The 23rd Umang began on September 14th and lasted four days. Great performers such as Saaj Bhatt, Dikshant, Sanjeev Sanj, Sukriti Prakriti Kakar, and Mellow D performed for tens of thousands of people on the Umang stage.

People fell in love with Saaj Bhatt's performance, and Sanjeev Sanj's unreleased song, which was played for the first time at Umang, made everyone in the crowd tap their feet.

When Dikshant performed his emotional hit song "Aakhon Se Batana" for the first time on Umang's stage, it became a huge hit on the Internet.

As the show went on, Sukriti Prakriti Kakar and Mellow D took the stage and played the first-ever duo song. Everyone liked the chorus and Mellow D's rap in the song "Over You." "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" by Sukriti Kakar made people scream and shake.

At the end of the night, everyone danced to the DJ's music, leaving everyone with lasting smiles on their faces. It was an unforgettable night at Umang'23.

