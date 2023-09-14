Mumbai News: NM College Back With Umang 2023 As 250+ City Colleges Participate

Top celebrities have been part of the Umang festival in recent years. |

Considered one of Asia’s largest youth festivals, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics' Umang 2023 is expected to witness 80,000 people from over 250+ colleges across Mumbai. Sustaining its legacy of 24 years, Umang 23’ is set to have ‘Gen-Z Hometown’ as its theme this year.

With its aim to connect with youth of today, the fest will be conducted across four days, September 14, 15, 16, and 17 at JVPD Ground in Juhu. The celebrations will not only have students across Mumbai participate but various celebrities, artists, and others will also make their presence felt. ‘PROnites’, a term for concert nights at Umang 23’, will also see Saj Bhatt, the composer of ‘Halki Si Barsaat’ and Dikshant, and Sukriti Prakriti Kakar and Mellow D taking to the stage together for the first day of Umang 23’. Following their performance, the Indie rock band ‘Lost Stories’ behind lively songs like Mirza and Bombay Dreams will also perform on day two of Umang ‘23.

‘Pal Behta Jaaye’ fame Vismay Patel, ‘Rangisari’ singer Kanishk Seth, Abhijay Sharma, and Iqlipse Nova will also grace the event with War of DJs led by the likes of DJ Chetas promising to make the audience groove to Bollywood mashups and EDM beats. Continuing its ‘Ek Umang, Ek Sapna’, Umang 2023 plans to set the bar higher this year.

