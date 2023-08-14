St Xavier's Malhar Fest: The Fun And Frolic Is Back

College students at St. Xavier's College for the annual Malhar festival on Monday | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

Mumbai: The long wait of the most popular festival season, 'Malhar’ at the campus of St. Xavier's College is back with gaiety, finally dawning on college-goers from across the city.

Kicking off the much-awaited masti and mania, the Malhar Fest has so far attracted more than 20,000 students from across the city colleges on both August 13 and 14.

More than 20,000 footfall was recorded during the second day of the fest. | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

The organizing team was pleasantly surprised to see students showing up in such large numbers. "We were surprised to see nearly 10,000 students on our first day of the event." Crowd control has been challenging, but also exciting. Looking at the audience on the first day, we've already prepared for days two and three, “said Eliska, a second-year Xavier's student who is part of the event's security team.

College students waiting in a queue | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

This year the theme of Malhar 2023 is Eye of the Storm and it symbolizes the calm and the chaos of life and how we embrace it. Events at Malhar this year ranged from conclaves to workshops, live events as well as famous freestyle and street dance competitions.

Students of Xavier's College noted that the last two months have been quite taxing, but they've had the time of their college lives.

“From forgetting about assignment deadlines to often skipping classes and hanging out with friends, we had the best time of our lives. The last two months literally felt unreal as the bonds that we’ve created are going to stay for a lifetime,” said Shreyan Sharma, a second-year at Xavier's college.

Volunteers coming together for a meeting | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

Day one and two saw several events like photography, painting, jamming, creative writing and quizzes for students. Art lounges were organized by the literary arts and fine arts departments. Students were seen across the campus and classes, participating in the events while making the most of their college-life experience.

Students taking part in gaming and literary competitions | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

From face paintings to book sales, students were flocking from one spot to another in every possible event. As per the fest organizers, this year saw several pre-registered non-contingents also known as individual participation from students.

Face painting stalls were set-up by students to fuel their own entrepreneurship skills. | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

Although a true crowd magnet on day 2 of the festival was Rohit Saraf, an actor known as the 'National Crush,' and Prajakta Koli, who wears several hats as an influencer, blogger, and actor. The students at City College were overjoyed to meet them. "I waited for two hours to get a good view of Rohit Saraf. When Rohit arrived, I couldn't stop myself from cheering at the top of my lungs," says Rikita Rawat, a first-year student.

Many students brought their fashion A-game on campus. Dhwani Sharma, a student of Don bosco school, shares, “This was my first time attending a college fest! We decided to theme our own days. Like day 1 and 2 was all western with short dresses and boots.”

College students dressed to the nines. | (Photo: Megha Chowdhury/FPJ)

The kiosks at the fest offered young entrepreneurs a chance to capitalize on their skills. Merric Pereira, a second year student at Xavier’s college, set up a small stall for face painting. She says, “What better place to show our creativity? I’m getting to meet such interesting people who’ve come here to get their first face paint. The fest is such a fabulous space for this generation of content creators to mingle and get fresh ideas.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)