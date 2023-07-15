Mumbai News: St Xavier's Malhar Fest To Organise 'Barbie' Party Days Before Film Hits Theatres

Barbie X Malhar: Blowout Party | St. Xavier's College

Malhar, Mumbai's annual inter-collegiate fest, of St. Xavier’s College is here with the "Barbie X Malhar: Blowout Party," in collaboration with Barbie: The Official Movie, and Warner Bros.

This Barbie party, which is being hosted by Malhar in collaboration with the upcoming film ‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig and Produced by Warner Bros, will be conducted on July 16th at St. Xavier's College.

The first live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits theatres on July 21st, 2023. In order to celebrate the film, the Barbie x Malhar party will witness the appearances of celebrities and influencers.

Lucky attendees will also have the chance to win free tickets to the premiere of ‘The Barbie Movie’.

Individuals can get ready to #TurnTheWorldPink by joining Malhar and witnessing an unforgettable Barbie-Themed Experience. For further information, you can check out the Malhar Instagram Page @malharfest.

