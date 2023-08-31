Sonipat: Video Of OP Jindal University's Mess Goes Viral As Staffer Crushes Potatoes By Feet

University's Mess Goes Viral As Staffer Crushes Potatoes By Feet | Twitter

A video of OP Jindal Global University, Haryana has taken the internet by storm after staffers could be seen crushing boiled potatoes with their feet. According to the reports, students have reportedly stopped eating at the campus canteen due to unhygienic conditions. The Footage of mess food being prepared at the University in Sonipat has gone viral and after watching the video, the students are traumatized by seeing the unhygienic conditions and raising questions on the food safety practices.

The video shows a member of the kitchen staff wearing shorts, a shirt, and a head cap, using his feet to crush cooked potatoes placed inside a large container. In the video, the person off-camera says, "Chee! Yaar, main yeh khana nahi kha raha kal se (Eww! I am not going to have food here from tomorrow)."

While sharing the video on X, (formerly Twitter), @AstroHealerPrit writes, "Footage of mess food being prepared at O.P Jindal Global University Sonipat, Haryana has gone viral. Students are traumatized by the video, which shows unhygienic conditions and questionable food safety practices."

Footage of mess food being prepared at O.P Jindal Global University Sonipath, Haryana has gone viral. Students are traumatized by the video, which shows unhygienic conditions and questionable food safety practices. pic.twitter.com/aXxZ2RNHSN — AstroHealerPritam 𝕏 🇮🇳 (@AstroHealerPrit) August 29, 2023

A note by registrar on August 28 reads, "We have taken cognisance of a matter relating to food preparation by a food service company with extreme seriousness. We have ensured that the food material will not be used for consumption by members of the JGU community. As an immediate measure, we have issued a show-cause notice to the CEO of the company, seeking a written explanation and assurances on this matter. We will take the strictest action against all those involved in such egregious practices regarding food and dining services."

The note added, "Subsequently, we have visited the kitchen and the dining areas to ensure all corrective measures are immediately taken up. We had meetings with all stakeholders, including students, in addition to having elaborate discussions with the top leadership of the food service company."

The university said it has taken on board suggestions given by the student council and will work with the food and mess committee to ensure food services that meet the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

