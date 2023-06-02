OP Jindal Global University secures top spot at Education World India's Private University Rankings

O.P. Jindal Global University | O.P. Jindal Global University

New Delhi: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has once again secured the top spot in the Education World India Private University Rankings 2023- 24 for the category of Liberal Arts and Humanities.

JGU scored the topmost rank on parameters of higher education excellence, including curriculum and pedagogy, research and innovation, leadership, internationalism, industry interface and faculty welfare and development.

The rankings were based on a special survey where all respondents voted on select criteria. JGU's performance in the rankings is particularly noteworthy given the rise in the number of ranked institutions this year.

The university has also been consistently ranked as India's No. 1 private university in the QS World University Rankings for the past three years.

Being ranked #1 in Liberal Arts and Humanities is a significant achievement for JGU, as it is the only university in India with a focus solely on social sciences, arts, and humanities. This ranking is a testament to JGU's commitment to providing a world-class education in these fields and its efforts to constantly improve and innovate.

The Founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Raj Kumar thanked Education World for the Rankings Award and national recognition and said, "This is a testament to our unwavering dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and social impact. At JGU, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in developing well-rounded, compassionate, and socially responsible graduates, who can competently tackle the multifaceted challenges of the 21st century.

On this momentous achievement JGU's Registrar Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, who accepted the Rankings Award on behalf of the University, said, "In the modern era, universities are redefining the concept of a well-rounded education to suit the needs of the 21st century. JGU provides students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic subjects to ensure their personal and professional growth.