Top 10 universities in India in 2023, according to global rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 17, 2023
10) IIT Kanpur is ranked 10th in India and 823rd in the world, as per CWUR 2023. It was ranked #834 in 2022.
iitk.ac.in
9) Panjab University in Chandigarh is ranked #759 in 2023 and stands at 9th position in India.
Facebook/official.pu.india
8) IIT Kharagpur stands at 721st rank globally and number 8 in India.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/placecom/
7) Delhi University has seen a drastic fall from 591st position in 2022 to 621st in 2023. It's ranked #7 in India.
PTI
6) IIT Delhi moved up one place from 608 last year to 607 in 2023. It is ranked 6 in India
IIT Delhi official website
5) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is at #580 from #563 last year. TIFR is ranked 5th in India.
https://www.tcs.tifr.res.in/
4) IIT Madras is ranked #570 in 2023 from #559 in 2022. IIT Madras is ranked 4 in India.
Facebook/@IITMadras
3) IIT Bombay has moved up 10 places to #554 from #564 last year. The institute stands at no.3 in India.
2) IISc Bengaluru is ranked #494 from #491 in 2023. It's the second-best institute in India.
Official Website
1) IIM Ahmedabad is ranked #419 from #421 in 2022. It is the best institute in India, as per CWUR 2023.
File photo
Thanks For Reading!