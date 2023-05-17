Top 10 universities in India in 2023, according to global rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 17, 2023

10) IIT Kanpur is ranked 10th in India and 823rd in the world, as per CWUR 2023. It was ranked #834 in 2022.

9) Panjab University in Chandigarh is ranked #759 in 2023 and stands at 9th position in India.

8) IIT Kharagpur stands at 721st rank globally and number 8 in India.

7) Delhi University has seen a drastic fall from 591st position in 2022 to 621st in 2023. It's ranked #7 in India.

6) IIT Delhi moved up one place from 608 last year to 607 in 2023. It is ranked 6 in India

5) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is at #580 from #563 last year. TIFR is ranked 5th in India.

4) IIT Madras is ranked #570 in 2023 from #559 in 2022. IIT Madras is ranked 4 in India.

3) IIT Bombay has moved up 10 places to #554 from #564 last year. The institute stands at no.3 in India.

2) IISc Bengaluru is ranked #494 from #491 in 2023. It's the second-best institute in India.

1) IIM Ahmedabad is ranked #419 from #421 in 2022. It is the best institute in India, as per CWUR 2023.

