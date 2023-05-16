CWUR 2023 Rankings: No Indian university among top 400 varsities globally

IIM Ahmedabad has emerged as the best Indian institute in CWUR 2023 rankings. | Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Indian universities have failed to make a mark in the top 400 universities across the world, according to the newly released Central World University Rankings 2023 rankings.

The rankings, which rank over 2000 varsities across the world, have only featured 64 universities from India, compared to 314 from China, 114 from Japan, and 332 from the United States.

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has emerged as the best Indian institute at 419th position.

Moreover, The Indian Institute of Science fell 3 places to 491st, while the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) climbed 10 spots to 554th – ahead of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) at number 570 and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 580th position.

The top ten among Indian varsities is rounded out by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (607), University of Delhi (621), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (721), Panjab University (759), and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (823).

