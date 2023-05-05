These Arts colleges in Mumbai rank amongst best in city

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 05, 2023
Jai Hind College is an autonomous college located in Mumbai and affiliated with the University of Mumbai. It is a junior college as well as a regular degree college.
St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai has been ranked as India’s No.1 private autonomous college 2021-22 by Education World for the second year in a row.
KJ Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce. The college is affiliated to the University of Mumbai and recognized by UGC.
Ramnarain Ruia College of Arts and Sciences is recognized by UGC and affiliated to the University of Mumbai. It has been re-accredited with grade A by NAAC in 2017.
The Wilson College is affiliated to University of Mumbai. Wilson College offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctoral courses in the field of Art, Science, and commerce.
Kishinchand Chellaram College or KC College is affiliated with the HSNC University, Mumbai and recognized by the Government of Maharashtra.
St. Andrew's College of Arts Science and Commerce offers various undergraduate and postgraduate regular and self-financing courses in disciplines of Arts, Science and Commerce.
The Sophia College for Women established in 1941 under the affiliation of University of Mumbai is run by the Governing Body of the Society for the Higher Education of Women in India.
Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science and Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics, located in Mumbai is popularly known as Mithibai College of Arts. The college is affiliated to the University of Mumbai
V.G. Vaze College Of Arts Science and Commerce located in Mulund East, Mumbai is affiliated to Mumbai University. The college was established by the Kelkar Education Trust.
Elphinstone College is one of the constituent colleges of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, The college is one of the reputed and prestigious colleges which is accredited with the NAAC 'A' Grade.
