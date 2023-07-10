Students Struggle In Flooding Due To Heavy Rains At Chitkara University's Mess; Visuals Surface

Screengrab of the incident | Twitter

In a strange video going viral from Chitkara University, students are seen having food in a mess filled with rainwater. The video, was posted by Akashdeep Thind, which showed the boys having mess food at the institute.

In addition to that several users have retweeted and commented on the video, expressing surprise at the sudden flooding in the mess.

Following that, the civilian administration of Ambala in Haryana, Patiala, and Jalandhar reached out for help to Indian Army.

Chitkara University Students in Danger

Army columns have also been deployed in Ropar to plug a breach in a canal that threatens to flood neighboring villages.

The situation at the University on July 9 was alarming for everyone which is why the Army carried out a rescue mission to evacuate students from Chitkara University.

As per reports, a spokesperson of the Army stated that "a total of 910 students were evacuated safely, and the rest will be evacuated soon." To be precise, around 2000 students were stranded at Chitkara University.

The university's administration has announced that the college will remain closed till July 16, 2023.