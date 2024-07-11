Son Of A Priest, Shivam Mishra Tops CA Final Exam; Secures AIR 1

Shivam Mishra | File

Shivam Mishra, the son of a priest, has made his family and himself proud by topping the CA final exam with an impressive score of 83.33% with 500 marks out of 600. Mishra shared his journey with the Free Press Journal, from choosing commerce in class 11 to becoming a chartered accountant.

Mishra's interest in commerce grew after he became a topper in class 10 and 12. He pursued his passion, securing AIR 50 in the CA foundation exam in 2019 and AIR 20 in the intermediate level exam in 2020. Despite facing challenges, including recovering from COVID-19, Mishra remained focused and dedicated to his studies.

Mishra's success is even more notable as he cleared both groups - I and II - of the CA final exam.

With no professional background in his family, Mishra's achievement is incredible. His parents, especially his father, a priest, and his mother, a housewife, have been supportive throughout his journey. "They had confidence in me and encouraged me to pursue my dreams," he said.

Mishra's study routine was rigorous, with 10-12 hours of study daily.

"I maintained a tracker to monitor my everyday progress and took breaks to talk to friends, play online games and also play badminton."

He gave the last five-and-half-months of his preparation for revision and taking mock tests. “During this period, I revised the topics four times,” he added. He did not make his own notes but relied on the notes provided by the coaching institute and the ICIA study materials.

When asked about his future plans, Mishra expressed his desire to work for 1-2 years and then prepare for civil services. He is open to campus placements and hopes to get offers soon.