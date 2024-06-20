Social Media Debates IIT Bombay's ₹1.2 Lakh Fine On Students For 'Raahovan' Play

IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay

Some X (previously Twitter) users are criticising the institute's decision. One user commented, "I didn't know IIT-B faculty was so ignorant! Their PhDs should be invalidated if they don't understand the concepts of free speech and expression." Another user wrote, "Didn't you guys rehearse before staging? IIT Bombay, it's your mistake." Similarly, a user commented, "IIT Bombay is not the same anymore. Alas, the freedom is lost."

On the other hand, several users are supporting the institute's decision and criticising the play. One X user stated, "You cannot do anything in the name of creativity or art. If your art hurts social sentiments or gives signals that it will cause discomfort to people, then every institute should impose strict restrictions." Similarly, other X users commented, "Very good. They needed to be punished," and "Very good decision by IIT Bombay."

Some users also criticised the students in the audience for cheering during the drama. "Students who are laughing and cheering should be ashamed of themselves," wrote an X user, while another one wrote, "Shame on the students who are laughing and enjoying the show!" Their sentiments were echoed by many others.

About the controversy

The controversial play was staged on March 31 and featured a 'feminist' reinterpretation of the Ramayana, including changes to character names. The performance quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking a heated debate on the boundaries of artistic expression versus religious sentiments. Following the outcry, IIT Bombay formed a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. The students involved in the play reportedly participated in discussions with the committee. After much deliberation, the committee imposed the fine and other disciplinary actions.