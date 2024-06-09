JEE Advance 2024: Engineer’s Daughter Tops Maharashtra, Aims For IIT Bombay

Jovita Munish Bhasin |

Jovita Munish Bhasin from Mumbai, has emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 177. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Jovita expressed her joy and satisfaction, stating, "I am very happy with my results."

For the past three years, Jovita has been diligently preparing for the JEE at FITJEE. Her rigorous daily schedule included waking up at 7 AM and studying until 1 PM, followed by attending classes at FITJEE from 3 PM to 9 PM. She would then resume her studies from 10 PM until midnight, dedicating approximately 10 hours a day to her preparation. Jovita shared, "Instead of merely cramming information, I focused on understanding the topics in detail. I incorporated regular breaks into my study sessions to maintain concentration, dedicating 1 hour to focused study followed by a 5-minute break. I am not on any social media platforms currently, and I minimised my outings to focus on my studies."

Jovita's revision strategy revolved around her class notes and FITJEE study packages, especially for challenging subjects like fluid dynamics, rotational motion, and organic chemistry. She invested extra effort in these areas and practiced numerous questions. "Giving a lot of mock tests helped me develop my test-taking skills and manage the exam within the three-hour timeframe," she added. Jovita also worked on reducing silly mistakes by repeatedly taking practice tests.

Coming from a family with a strong engineering background, Jovita's interest in pursuing a career in engineering was sparked early. Her father is a mechanical engineer, and several relatives, including her uncle and cousin, are software engineers. "I decided in class 9 that I wanted to pursue engineering and take the JEE exam," Jovita recalled.

Jovita completed her 11th and 12th grades at Poddar Brio International School, Badlapur, and her earlier schooling at DAV Public School, Airoli. She scored 96.6% in her 12th-grade board exams and achieved a JEE Main rank of 285 with a score of 285.

Looking ahead, Jovita plans to pursue a degree in computer science at IIT Bombay, driven by her passion for coding and computer science.