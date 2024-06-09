 JEE Advanced 2024 Result Today At jeeadv.ac.in; Steps To Download Score Card
JEE Advanced 2024 Result Today At jeeadv.ac.in; Steps To Download Score Card

Students can check their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 today. Students can check their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

This year's exam was held on May 26, in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2024 Score Cards:

1. Visit the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Under the ‘announcements’ tab, click on the score card link.

3. Enter the required credentials to log in.

4. Once logged in, candidates can view their JEE Advanced score card.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

The All India Ranks (AIRs) will also be announced along with the final results. The JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted online, comprising two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2, each three hours long.

In the previous year, out of 2,50,255 eligible candidates from JEE Main, 1,89,487 registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination, and 1,80,372 appeared for both papers. Among those who took the exam, 43,769 candidates qualified.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2023, scoring a total of 341 out of 360 marks, with 114 in Mathematics, 110 in Physics, and 117 in Chemistry.

