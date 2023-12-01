SNAP 2023: Over 1 Lakh Applicants Registered; 25% Up From Last Year

Representative Image

Symbiosis International claims to have received over one lakh SNAP registrations this year, with CAT 2023 recording the highest number of applications (over 3.3 lakh). The number of test takers for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023, which is required for admission to the MBA program at Symbiosis, increased by a notable 25% over the previous year.

Registration for SNAP 2023 ended on November 23, 2023. The SNAP 2023 admit cards for tests 1 and 2 can be downloaded by candidates who have registered and paid for the exam starting on December 4 for tests 1 and 9 on December 9 for tests 3 and 4. The SNAP admit cards will be available on the official website – snaptest.org.

SNAP 2023 will be held on three different dates, as selected by candidates during registration: December 10, December 17, and December 22.

The SNAP 2023 admit card, along with an original photo identity proof, must be carried to the test center. Valid ID proofs also include a passport, driver's license, voter ID card, PAN card, and Aadhaar card (UID).

Steps to download SNAP 2023 admit card:

Log on to the official website, snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘SNAP admit card Download’ link

Enter your valid SNAP ID and Password.

SNAP 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card of SNAP 2023 and take a printout of the same.