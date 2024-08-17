SLAT 2025 Registration Window Open: Check Exam Dates, Admission Process, Courses Here!

The application window for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 is currently open. Interested candidates can now apply online at set-test.org, the official website of Symbiosis International University. Applications must be submitted by November 22, 2024.



Candidates who want to get admitted to Symbiosis International University must take this entrance exam.

Candidates aspiring to join any of the following can take the exam:

B.A LL.B. (Hons)

B.B.A LL. B (Hons)

B.A LL.B.

B.B.A LL. B

The timetable states that the SLAT 2025 will be conducted on December 13 and December 15, 2025. The exam lasts for sixty minutes.



The test will be administered in multiple Indian cities using computer-based testing, or CBT. In addition to registering for SLAT 2025, a candidate must pay separate program registration fees to register with the institutes that provide the programs of their choice. If selected for further consideration, he or she would have to go through the separate admissions processes held by each of these institutions. There will be two separate dates for SLAT 2024. On December 13, 2024 (Friday) and December 15, 2024 (Sunday), candidates may appear.

The SLAT 2025 Score will only be accepted for admission to a limited number of programs in the 2025–2026 school year. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will make up the examination. There will be 60 total marks in the paper, and each right answer will earn the candidate one mark.

How Can I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Locate the application link on the home screen.

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Save and download for future

The SLAT results will be released on Friday, December 26, 2024, and will be accessible on www.slat-test.org through Saturday, January 25, 2025. The institute price (for one Symbiosis Law School) is Rs 1,000, and the registration fee for SLAT 2025 is Rs 2,250.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.