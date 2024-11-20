SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

Registration for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 closes in two days, on November 22, 2024, at slat-test.org.

Important Dates:

SLAT Registrations 2025: 14-Aug-2024 to 22-Nov-2024

SLAT 2025 Mock Test: 24-Oct-2024

SLAT 2025 Admit Card Release Date (for Test 1 and Test 2): 3-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Test 01: 13-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Test 02: 15-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Result: 26-Dec-2024

Application fees:

Candidates must pay a registration fee of INR 2,250 in order to finish the registration process. Additionally, in order to apply for admission to each SLS, they must pay an institution fee of INR 1,000.

How to register for SLAT 2025:

Step 1: Visit slat-test.org, the Symbiosis entrance exam's official website.

Step 2: On the "Register" tab, click.

Step 3: Read the terms and conditions, agree to them, and then continue with the registration process.

Step 4: Enter the required personal information, qualifications, and communication address.

Step 5: Choose the date of the SLAT test.

Step 6: Fill out the application and pay the SLS and application fees.

Step 7: Submit and download the application for future reference.

SLAT is the only way to get into the Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pune, and Noida. Top undergraduate programs, such as B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.A. LL.B, and B.B.A. LL.B., are open to prospective students.