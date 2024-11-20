 SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

Registration for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 closes in two days, on November 22, 2024, at slat-test.org.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Registration for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 closes in two days, on November 22, 2024, at slat-test.org.

Important Dates:

SLAT Registrations 2025: 14-Aug-2024 to 22-Nov-2024

SLAT 2025 Mock Test: 24-Oct-2024

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MVA To Get 126-146 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 137-157, Predict Pollsters
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MVA To Get 126-146 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 137-157, Predict Pollsters

SLAT 2025 Admit Card Release Date (for Test 1 and Test 2): 3-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Test 01: 13-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Test 02: 15-Dec-2024

SLAT 2025 Result: 26-Dec-2024

Application fees:

Candidates must pay a registration fee of INR 2,250 in order to finish the registration process. Additionally, in order to apply for admission to each SLS, they must pay an institution fee of INR 1,000.

Read Also
SLAT 2025 Registration Window Open: Check Exam Dates, Admission Process, Courses Here!
article-image

How to register for SLAT 2025:

Step 1: Visit slat-test.org, the Symbiosis entrance exam's official website.

Step 2: On the "Register" tab, click.

Step 3: Read the terms and conditions, agree to them, and then continue with the registration process.

Step 4: Enter the required personal information, qualifications, and communication address.

Step 5: Choose the date of the SLAT test.

Step 6: Fill out the application and pay the SLS and application fees.

Step 7: Submit and download the application for future reference.

SLAT is the only way to get into the Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pune, and Noida. Top undergraduate programs, such as B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.A. LL.B, and B.B.A. LL.B., are open to prospective students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At...

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At...

SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

SLAT 2025 Registration Closes SOON At slat-test.org; Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

Clo_ser: Student-led Fashion Initiative Empowers Women and Reduces Waste

Clo_ser: Student-led Fashion Initiative Empowers Women and Reduces Waste

World Children's Day 2024: What Adults Can Learn from a Child’s Perspective on Life

World Children's Day 2024: What Adults Can Learn from a Child’s Perspective on Life

UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!

UTET 2024 Result Expected To Be OUT Soon At ubse.uk.gov.in; All You Need To Know!