Six months after allegedly calling Muslim student 'Kasab' in viral video, professor back at MIT campus

The video shows the student slamming the professor for his comments | Twitter

Manipal: Six months after a Manipal Institute of Technology professor was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student 'Kasab' in front of the entire classroom, the institute has now reinstated him.

According to the Indian Express, the professor has not been assigned any teaching duty with the student also not wanting to take any further action against the professor.

"The professor has not been sacked but has been punished. We have taken a very stringent disciplinary action against him. He is currently under good mentoring and monitoring," VC Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh told the newspaper.

The institute had also constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate the professor, who is under careful mentorship as per the VC.

In a video, which went viral in November 2022, a student was seen to be lashing out against his professor for allegedly calling him 'Kasab'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, which has been shared by many on Twitter, shows the student questioning the professor over his remarks as the latter defends it by saying that the student is like his son.

“Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?,” argues the student as the professor is heard to be apologising in the video.

When contacted by the Free Press Journal, MIT's Director, Directorate of PR, Media, and Head of Social Media Cell, Samrat Kar, told the newspaper on November 28, 2022, that the institute is investigating the contents of the video.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy on such incidents and treat everyone equally irrespective of caste or religion,” said Kar, who added that understanding the ‘context of the incident’ is important.