Significance Of World Letter Writing Day; Know History Here

World Letter Writing Day presents you with a great opportunity to reconnect with people that you may not have spoken to for quite some time now.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
World Letter Writing Day | Representational Pic

World Letter Writing Day is celebrated on September 1st every year to encourage people worldwide to pick up a pen, grab a piece of paper, and write a letter. It’s also a day to learn about the art of letter writing.

World Letter Writing Day is all about paying tribute to the age-old form of communication, letter writing. World Letter Writing Day presents you with a great opportunity to reconnect with people that you may not have spoken to for quite some time now. It also helps you to think before you write. With modern connection forms, we don’t tend to reflect and think before we communicate with someone. However, a letter gives you the perfect opportunity to do this.

World Letter writing day history:

Richard Simpkin founded World Letter Writing Day in 2014. In the late 1990s, Simpkin wrote letters to those he considered to be an Australian legend. He became excited when these legends responded to him by letter. In 2005, Simpkin released his book, “Australian Legends.”

His excitement over the letters that made the project possibly caused him to create a day dedicated to writing letters. To help promote letter writing, Simpkin does letter writing workshops in schools and encourages adults to take a break from social media and write a letter.

Writing a letter is a thoughtful way to communicate and the receiver may treasure your letter for years to come. People write letters to show gratitude, feel happier and more satisfied with life. It’s a great way to strengthen a friendship, marriage, or other meaningful relationship. It can help someone better understand your perspective or position on a certain topic. If someone has beautiful handwriting, it’s a way to show off your penmanship skills.

The best way to observe this day is to write a letter to someone. It could be a friend or relative that lives miles away or someone you have lost contact with over time.

One more reason to write a letter instead of a text or e-mail is that it forces you to really think about what you’re writing. Far too often, we hurriedly send texts and e-mails without really thinking about the impact our words have on the receiver. With a handwritten letter, you are forced to be more careful with the words you choose.

